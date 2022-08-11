Why 'Maricopa County' and 'Box 3' are trending nationally on Twitter

Tabulator errors at 40 Arizona vote centers made it to national news on Election Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Arizona's election is once again in the national spotlight.

This time, tabulator errors are to blame rather than a hand recount of Maricopa's 2020 votes.

As of 12:20 p.m., multiple Arizona terms were trending nationally on Twitter, including:

"Maricopa County" was the #2 top national trend

"Secretary of State," trending with "Katie Hobbs," was #16

"Box 3" was #29

Each had thousands of tweets revolving around errors reported Tuesday morning when tabulators at around 40 vote centers in Maricopa County rejected every one of five ballots.

The errors were not stopping anyone from voting, according to county officials. If tabulators failed, voters had multiple other ways of casting their vote, including:

Staying at the vote center and waiting for the tabulator to come back online Placing your ballot in a secure drop box, called "Box 3" Head to another nearby vote center

"Everyone is still being able to vote," said Chairman of Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors Bill Gates. "No one is being disenfranchised. None of this indicates any fraud."

See the full county press conference here:

Decision 2022

Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections. Here's everything you need to know leading up to election night.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.