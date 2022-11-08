x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Decision 2022

Maricopa County officials identify issue with tabulation machines

Elections officials said it was an issue with printer settings on some of the machines.
Credit: 12News

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Elections Department officials said that the source of tabulation issues that led to problems at roughly 60 Maricopa County Vote centers has been solved.

"It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballot," officials said.

Changing the printer settings has already worked at 17 locations, and technicians deployed throughout the county are working to fix the problem at the remaining locations.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer apologized for the inconvenience and insisted that every legal vote will be tabulated.

At the end of the day, who hasn't struggled with a printer before?

If a tabulator at your vote center malfunctions, officials say you can cast your vote in three different ways, including:

  1. Staying at the vote center and waiting for the tabulator to come back online
  2. Placing your ballot in a secure drop box
  3. Head to another nearby vote center

RELATED: Why 'Maricopa County' and 'Box 3' are trending nationally on Twitter

RELATED: Election Day updates: 'Votes will be counted' despite tabulator errors, officials say

More ways to get 12News 

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device  

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona. 

On social media: Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube. 

Decision 2022

Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections. Here's everything you need to know leading up to election night.

More Videos

In Other News

Maricopa County officials discuss tabulator issue seen at some voting centers

Before You Leave, Check This Out