Maricopa County officials identify issue with tabulation machines

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Elections Department officials said that the source of tabulation issues that led to problems at roughly 60 Maricopa County Vote centers has been solved.
"It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballot," officials said.
Changing the printer settings has already worked at 17 locations, and technicians deployed throughout the county are working to fix the problem at the remaining locations.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer apologized for the inconvenience and insisted that every legal vote will be tabulated.
At the end of the day, who hasn't struggled with a printer before?
If a tabulator at your vote center malfunctions, officials say you can cast your vote in three different ways, including:
- Staying at the vote center and waiting for the tabulator to come back online
- Placing your ballot in a secure drop box
- Head to another nearby vote center
