Live updates: Election Day in Arizona

After months of primaries and campaign events, the midterm election that will determine the balance of power in our nation and right here in Arizona is finally here.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Election Day is today.

After months of primaries and campaign events, the midterm election that will determine the balance of power in our nation and right here in Arizona is finally here.

>> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12 News app

Live updates:

6 a.m.

Maricopa County announced that its 223 vote centers are now open. Find the closest location to you and see updated wait times at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

"Election workers from our community have been preparing for today, to support and assist you in every way they can," said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. "No matter how you have decided to cast your ballot in this year’s midterm election, we celebrate your participation in our democracy.”

What to expect:

The race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. Both candidates hit the road Monday in a final push to rally supporters across the state.

Control of the U.S. Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic candidate Sen. Mark Kelly tries to win a full term after taking on the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in 2018. He faces a tough challenge from Republican Blake Masters.

There are more than 60 contested races in Arizona. U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and the Change Voter ID ballot proposal are of particular national interest.

When should results start coming in?

In the 2020 general election, the first results came in just after 8 p.m., with half of all precincts reporting by 10 p.m

Don't forget, if you haven't yet cast your vote, polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Updates:

Decision 2022

Track all of our current updates with the upcoming elections in Arizona on our 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.