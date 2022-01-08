Live updates: Polls open until 7pm tonight for Arizona's primary election

Follow live updates below on polling locations, breaking news and anything else that happened on Election Day.

ARIZONA, USA — Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Arizona's primary election and the first wave of results are expected shortly after 8 p.m.

Primary election: Candidates, latest headlines and more

12News political insider Brahm Resnik says this primary matters more than any of the nine he's ever covered. Here's why:

Live updates:

9:00 a.m. - Got a pen? If not, the felt tip pens provided on site are perfect with their quick drying ink for on-site ballot tabulating.

Why should you use a quick drying felt-tip pen on Election Day?



Election Day votes are tabulated immediately on-site while Early Vote ballots aren’t tabulated for at least 24 hours (giving all ink time to dry).



This video explains more! https://t.co/cF1TXsidbv — Maricopa County Recorder's Office (@RecordersOffice) July 28, 2022

8:45 a.m. - We have an early look at ballot returns using data from Arizona County Recorders provided by Uplift Data.

Remember, these are not official ballot counts, just a number of how many have been returned compared to how many voters are registered for each party.

8:25 a.m. - Our morning show covered everything you need to know for the primary election. Don't worry if you missed it, you can catch our coverage here.

7:15 a.m. - Don't forget to bring your ID if you're voting in person. You can learn more about the types of ID Arizona accepts here.

Don't forget to bring your ID if you're headed to vote in person. If your driver license doesn't have your new address, make sure to bring a utility bill or even your digital voter ID card. Learn about the types of ID accepted at the polls at https://t.co/NZ63mCFrK7 pic.twitter.com/nc3lSvmkX0 — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) August 2, 2022

No olvide traer su identificación si va a votar en persona. Si su licencia no tiene su nuevo domicilio, asegúrese de traer un recibo de servicios públicos o incluso su tarjeta de identificación de votante digital Más info sobre identificación en https://t.co/43ipYHIzTq pic.twitter.com/VCH8UFsVJN — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) August 2, 2022

7:00 a.m. - Race for governor heating up!

Gov. Doug Ducey is term-limited, so Republicans and Democrats alike are vying to take Arizona's chief executive seat. We have a look at the candidates competing in today's primary election.

GOP Gubernatorial Race:

Kari Lake Former TV news anchor Endorsed by Donald Trump "Stop the Steal" advocate

Scott Neely Small business owner "Dirt to Boardroom" approach Build the border wall with his own funding

Karrin Taylor Robson AZ Board of Regents member since 2017 Endorsed by Doug Ducey, Mike Pence Says 2020 election was "unfair"

Paola Tulliani-Zen Says she'll be the "education governor" Wants "real education"



DNC Gubernatorial Race:

Katie Hobbs Arizona Secretary of State since 2019 2020 election review played part in her decision to run Former social worker, state legislator

Marco Lopez Elected Nogales mayor at 22 Former director of AZ Dept. of Commerce Former chief of staff for U.S. CBP under Obama administration



6:30 a.m. - Voting is a fundamental right, and we want to make sure everyone can do it. Ability360 has the info on what you can do if you experience a disability-related problem at your polling site today.

Call ACDL’s Voting Hotline on Election Day if you experience a disability-related problem at your polling site, such as:

lack of accessibility,

lack of/broken accessible voting machines, or

any disability-related problems casting a private, independent vote.

You can call the ACDL at 602-274-6287 or 1-800-927-2260

Phonelines are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

If you're voting in Maricopa County today, you can click here to find a Vote Center near you.

Decision 2022