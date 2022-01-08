Live updates: Polls open until 7pm tonight for Arizona's primary election

ARIZONA, USA — Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Arizona's primary election and the first wave of results are expected shortly after 8 p.m.
Follow live updates below on polling locations, breaking news and anything else that happened on Election Day.
>> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12 News app
Primary election: Candidates, latest headlines and more
12News political insider Brahm Resnik says this primary matters more than any of the nine he's ever covered. Here's why:
Live updates:
9:00 a.m. - Got a pen? If not, the felt tip pens provided on site are perfect with their quick drying ink for on-site ballot tabulating.
RELATED: 'Sharpies are out. Pentels are in': 2020 election conspiracy theories affecting 2022 Arizona primary
8:45 a.m. - We have an early look at ballot returns using data from Arizona County Recorders provided by Uplift Data.
Remember, these are not official ballot counts, just a number of how many have been returned compared to how many voters are registered for each party.
8:25 a.m. - Our morning show covered everything you need to know for the primary election. Don't worry if you missed it, you can catch our coverage here.
7:30 a.m. - Did you get an 'I Voted' sticker? We want to see which one! Send us your sticker selfies through the app, or tag us on social media using #BeOn12 for a chance to be featured in our Decision 2022 coverage.
7:15 a.m. - Don't forget to bring your ID if you're voting in person. You can learn more about the types of ID Arizona accepts here.
7:00 a.m. - Race for governor heating up!
Gov. Doug Ducey is term-limited, so Republicans and Democrats alike are vying to take Arizona's chief executive seat. We have a look at the candidates competing in today's primary election.
GOP Gubernatorial Race:
- Kari Lake
- Former TV news anchor
- Endorsed by Donald Trump
- "Stop the Steal" advocate
- Scott Neely
- Small business owner
- "Dirt to Boardroom" approach
- Build the border wall with his own funding
- Karrin Taylor Robson
- AZ Board of Regents member since 2017
- Endorsed by Doug Ducey, Mike Pence
- Says 2020 election was "unfair"
- Paola Tulliani-Zen
- Says she'll be the "education governor"
- Wants "real education"
DNC Gubernatorial Race:
- Katie Hobbs
- Arizona Secretary of State since 2019
- 2020 election review played part in her decision to run
- Former social worker, state legislator
- Marco Lopez
- Elected Nogales mayor at 22
- Former director of AZ Dept. of Commerce
- Former chief of staff for U.S. CBP under Obama administration
6:30 a.m. - Voting is a fundamental right, and we want to make sure everyone can do it. Ability360 has the info on what you can do if you experience a disability-related problem at your polling site today.
Call ACDL’s Voting Hotline on Election Day if you experience a disability-related problem at your polling site, such as:
- lack of accessibility,
- lack of/broken accessible voting machines, or
- any disability-related problems casting a private, independent vote.
You can call the ACDL at 602-274-6287 or 1-800-927-2260
Phonelines are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
6:15 a.m. - Today we're talking everything Decision 2022. Join us this morning on Today in AZ for all your primary election information.
6:00 a.m. - The polls are open and the candidates are ready to go!
If you're voting in Maricopa County today, you can click here to find a Vote Center near you.
Decision 2022
Track all of our current updates with the upcoming elections in Arizona on our 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.