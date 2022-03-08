Kari Lake declared winner in Arizona GOP primary race for governor

PHOENIX — Kari Lake is projected to win the Republican nomination for Arizona governor after Tuesday's primary race and will now face off against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the upcoming general election.
The competitive race essentially came down to Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson as both candidates ramped up their spending and campaign activities during the last few weeks.
As of Thursday evening, Lake was leading by 19,641 votes over Robson, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.
Lake went into Tuesday's election with the advantage of having Donald Trump's endorsement, yet Robson had earned the support of Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Both candidates presented themselves as the most conservative option in the race by publicizing their views on border security and 2nd Amendment rights.
Robson attempted to attack Lake, a former television news anchor, for not being a true conservative and for her lack of management experience.
Neither Lake nor Robson have been elected to a major political office before.
Robson was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Doug Ducey to serve on the Arizona Board of Regents. Lake, who was a registered Democrat for a few years, has mainly worked in broadcast news before choosing to quit the industry to run for office.
DECISION 2022
Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections. Here's everything you need to know leading up to election night.