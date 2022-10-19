Candidate profile: Julie Gunnigle, Democratic candidate for Maricopa County Attorney

Gunnigle ran for the Maricopa County Attorney's seat before in 2020, but narrowly lost to Allister Adel by less than one percent of the vote.

PHOENIX — It’s a race that wasn’t supposed to happen this year.

But due to several controversies in the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the resignation of the late Allister Adel, the race for the county's top prosecutor is on the 2022 ballot in a special election.

This time it’s a face off between acting County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and hopeful Julie Gunnigle.

Gunnigle is the Democratic candidate. The Sunnyslope native has worked as an Assistant State's Attorney for Cook County in Chicago and has also worked with advocacy groups.

She first ran for the Maricopa County Attorney's seat in 2020, but narrowly lost to Allister Adel by less than 1% of the vote.

Here's part of our interview with her about her campaign and top priorities.

What prompted you to become a lawyer?

JG: When I became a lawyer, I was actually coming out of a chemistry degree from Northern Arizona University. And I was in the lab 24/7 and I just wanted a career where I could see myself helping people.

This is an office you have fought for before you narrowly lost in 2020. What is different this time?

JG: So much is different this time. As we're going door to door, it is night and day from 2020. About what people understand that this office does. This time, we knock the door and say, 'Hey, we need change in the County Attorney's Office.' And they say, 'Yeah, we know and we're on board.'

If elected, what would be the first thing you would change?

JG: The first thing that we would say there's so much that needs to change in this office. But day one, we need to have better transparency measures in this office. We need to make data publicly available so people can actually study it in a disaggregated way. Our data dashboard isn't cutting it. This is the people's office. The people need to know what's happening in it.

Currently, the office has experienced backlogs and staffing shortages. How would you address those things?

That's an issue of leadership, we have seen so many talented attorneys leave this office for some very good reasons. One is that they don't want to be associated with scandal after scandal. And all of the corruption that we've seen in the last two years come out of the office. But secondarily, they don't necessarily see a path to promotion in this office. And at last public records request, this office was still led by an all white leadership team. So we're losing talented attorneys of color, and primarily women of color in this office who don't see a path forward. So when we get in there, not only are their attorneys who want to come back and have a homecoming because they've started their career wanting to be a prosecutor and had to leave because of leadership. But we're also going to have a real opportunity to recruit justice minded younger attorneys who are graduating from our law schools right now.

Abortion is one of your top platforms. Why?

How could it not be in this moment? We are sitting in a state that has not one, but two different criminal abortion bans. We have an 1864 law that creates a mandatory minimum of two years in prison and a max of five for anyone who quote procures an abortion. I just believe that this office needs to stay out of people's private lives. Not now. Not ever. This is not how we use the police and prosecutors.

Do you think it's fair for a county attorney candidate to come out with a blanket statement saying this is something you will not prosecute?

JG: Absolutely. In fact, I think it's unethical to not make the blanket statement. Your county attorney's ethical obligations to the public are to only pursue those cases that are in the interest of justice. And that's a holistic inquiry, right? It's not just can I get a conviction, but also, what does the investigation look like? What expenses is going to be to the taxpayers? Is it worth it? At the end of the day does it keep the community safe?

How would your office handle police use-of-force cases?

JG: As I knock doors and talk to community members, what I'm hearing, especially out of the case you just mentioned is that residents have zero faith, there will be any accountability, and that these cases will be handled in a transparent manner. So to move forward, what we need to do to gain even a modicum of community trust is have an independent unit for police use-of-force cases, because it is unfair to ask prosecutors who day in and day out have to rely on law enforcement as their witnesses to turn around and hold law enforcement accountable when it comes to cases like this.

How do you think relationships should be between the county attorney's offices and the police offices or the local agencies that submit cases to the office?

JG: It's less what I think and more what the law says. And what the law says is that these two offices need to be independent. Because what we've seen so far out of this office, and again, one of the other reasons why the DOJ is in town is that this office has colluded with police in the past.

When you take a stance like that, how can the public know that cases involving officers will be treated fairly?

JG: This is good government. And quite frankly, what the law requires is to have an independent prosecutor who's not colluding with police, but instead is doing their job and independently evaluating every case that comes across their desk.

You've been supportive of diversion programs when you don't think incarceration is appropriate. How would you handle a rise in violent crime?

JG: I want to see someone who's smarter on crimes, and I want to see someone who's proactive on crime. And if we have someone in this office who was focused on reducing crime before it happens by getting at the root cause of these sorts of issues in our community, we will all end up being much safer.

If elected, how would you restore trust and faith in this office?

There's nothing to restore. The community has never had faith in this office during my lifetime. So, I will never be using the word "restore" trust. I do believe that we need to earn trust. And there's two big ways we intend to do that. First, we intend to keep up the communication with the community and being truly responsive. It means that we're showing up to forums, we're showing up to coffees, we're interacting with real people, and not politics when it comes to setting the priorities of this office. And then, secondarily, that we will be utterly transparent. We still have an issue in this office with transparency and the disclosure of data.

