Candidate profile: Jim Lamon, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

Jim Lamon is one of many Republicans on the ballot for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Mark Kelly.

PHOENIX — The Arizona primary is fast approaching on August 2, and 12News is profiling candidates for the major statewide races: Governor and U.S. Senate.

Meet the Candidate: Jim Lamon

Jim Lamon is a veteran and longtime businessman looking to add U.S. Senator to his resume.

He sold his solar power business, DEPCOM, in 2021 to pivot into politics.

Lamon's campaign is predominantly self-funded, putting in more than $14 million himself, according to the FEC. He said and hasn’t taken any lobbyist dollars and if he makes it to D.C., he said he doesn’t plan to take a salary.

If elected, what is your number one legislative priority?

On the campaign trail, Lamon said his top priority is the southern border.

"This is about securing the safety of our country," he said at a campaign event in Surprise.

Lamon said he's all in for legal immigration but draws the line at breaking the law. He wants to see the Trump era "Remain in Mexico" policy reinstated, which allows the government to release migrants with asylum claims to Mexico to await court proceedings in the United States.

"We can’t have the world coming here," Lamon said. "We have to take care of America first. We have things we need to solve in our country first."

Do you support further congressional action to decrease carbon emissions and promote alternative forms of energy?

Lamon’s background is in energy, working in coal, natural gas and most recently solar. He plans to push for the U.S. to be energy dominant.

"We need to use them here and do it responsibly," he said. "[It's] way cleaner to do it here in America than it ever was or ever will be in China."

He noted renewable energy has a place, but can’t be the main focus.

"We’ve got to stop this thing turning everything into renewable immediately," he said. "The grid can’t take it. That’s the grid and we depend on it. We’ve got to assimilate it in because it’s an entirely different process."

He wants to see more of all of the above generated in the U.S., including by way of things like mining, refining and drilling.

"We’ve got to have the base load to keep the lights on," he said. "I’m all in for all of the above. It can’t be a one-size-fits that’s currently being shoved down our throats."

When it comes to water resources, Lamon said he supports moving water from the Mississippi River to the Colorado River to help states like Arizona that are experiencing drought.

What would you do to maintain election integrity?

"I want one citizen, one vote," Lamon said, pointing to his military background.

Lamon said he feels the 2020 election results are “indeterminable.”

In December 2020 Lamon was one of 11 Arizona republicans that signed a document claiming to be an elector for Donald Trump – after Biden won.

On the campaign trail, he said he supported the Arizona Senate’s audit and added that he donated to the cause. His plan in Congress would be to - and would push - for more election laws.

"I’m for getting it back very close to the precincts. Let’s do it there with a Republican, Independent and Democrat. They count them in small numbers and tally those results."

What legislative action can be taken to address mass shootings like Uvalde or Buffalo?

Lamon is an ardent supporter of the 2nd Amendment and wouldn't want to see more restrictions on guns.

"The 2nd Amendment for me is our last line of defense for our sovereignty and for our country," Lamon explained.

He said he was in for building protective fencing around schools and acknowledged that mental illnesses need to be factored in.

"Those people need treatment," Lamon said. "But they need treatment in places where they can be taken from society that they might harm."

