Results: Gosar easily wins seat in Arizona's 9th Congressional District

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican Paul Gosar has won another term in Congress after the Associated Press quickly declared him the victor in a race for a congressional seat representing the western side of Arizona.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has represented this region of the state since 2011.
Arizona's 9th Congressional District encompasses Kingman, Bullhead City, La Paz County, Wickenburg, and the northern portion of Yuma County.
The CD9 race was called just as Election Day results started to be released Tuesday night.
Gosar has generated a fair amount of controversy during the last decade he's spent in Congress. The Republican was censured by his congressional colleagues last year after posting an anime video online that depicted him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Gosar faced many Republican challengers during this year's primary election but he easily won his party's nomination.
Gosar has been criticized by members of his own party for participating in the America First Political Action Conference, which was hosted by white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney suggested Gosar was a "moron" for attending the conference.
