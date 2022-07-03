First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans

Biden will be speaking at an event for Arizona teachers and at another event for Senator Mark Kelly.

First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix, including:

Delivering remarks at an Arizona Education Association event at 11 a.m.

Speaking at a Senator Mark Kelly event at 12 p.m.

This isn't the first time the first lady has stopped by the Valley. Back in March, she toured two Chandler Intel semiconductor campuses while promoting the president's economic agenda.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: First lady Jill Biden visits the Valley

JUST IN @FLOTUS heads to Phoenix Saturday for event w teachers union & event/fundraiser for @SenMarkKelly. #AZSEN pic.twitter.com/brKgd91lkQ — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 3, 2022

