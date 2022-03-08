Eli Crane projected to win GOP nomination for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

The winner will go up against U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran, a moderate Democrat, to claim Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the general election.

PHOENIX — Eli Crane is expected to win the Republican nomination and challenge Democrat Tom O'Halleran to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

Seven GOP candidates were listed on the ballot for Tuesday's primary race and Crane was ahead by more than 7,000 votes by the end of election night. The Associated Press called the election in Crane's favor by Wednesday morning.

Crane is a former Navy SEAL and political newcomer who owns a bottle opener business and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The other Republican candidates included state Rep. Walter Blackman, Camp Verde farmer Steven Krystofiak, Williams Mayor John Moore, and self-described perpetual optimist Andy Yates.

O'Halleran had been representing Arizona's 1st Congressional District before the districts were re-drawn to account for the 2020 population census results.

CD2 is a new district that includes most of O'Halleran's old district but is considered more competitive between Democrats and Republicans.

