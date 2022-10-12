'Debate' debacle results in Elections Commission postponing Kari Lake's televised interview

The effort to organize a gubernatorial candidate debate between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake has just gotten more complicated.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Clean Elections Commission says it is postponing its televised interview with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after her opponent, Katie Hobbs, arranged to do a separate one-on-one interview with PBS.

The commission had attempted to work with PBS to organize a debate between Lake and Hobbs. But Hobbs declined to appear on stage with her Republican opponent.

Lake was expected to participate on Wednesday in a one-on-one interview that was going to be broadcast on Arizona PBS.

Hobbs' campaign announced earlier Wednesday that she would partake in her own interview next week on PBS.

Lake's campaign criticized PBS for circumventing the election commission by organizing the Hobbs interview.

"As the CEC's broadcast partner, PBS' actions are a slap in the face to the commissioners of the CEC and a betrayal of their efforts to put on an actual debate," Lake's campaign wrote in a statement.

In a statement, the commission said it was "surprised" to learn PBS would schedule a separate interview with Hobbs. As a result, the commission has decided to delay its event with Lake until it can identify a new partner and venue.

Hobbs' campaign had previously suggested conducting separate televised interviews with the two candidates, but the commission rejected that proposal.

PBS has released the following statement regarding the Hobbs interview:

"Arizona PBS has offered both Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs a 30 minute interview as candidates for governor, as part of our Horizon news program. It is our responsibility as a news agency to provide the public with access to the candidates who are running for office so they can learn more and make informed decisions."

