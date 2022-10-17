Arizona Elections Commission announces new governor debate

The commission said in a tweet that it has partnered with KAZT/AZTV7 to televise the debate on Sunday, October 23, at 5 p.m.

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Cleans Elections Committee announced Monday they had rescheduled a proposed gubernatorial debate between Republican Kari Lake and her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Last week, the commission postponed its televised interview with Lake after Hobbs arranged to do a separate one-on-one interview with PBS.

It’s unclear if Sunday's debate will happen. The committee said both campaigns had been informed, and details on how to watch are on the way.

Lake responded on Twitter, thanking the commission for rescheduling the debate and saying she looks forward to being there. As of this writing, Hobbs' campaign has not responded.

🚨Breaking 🚨



Thank you to @AZCEC for rescheduling the gubernatorial debate with a new broadcast partner.



Arizona voters deserve this. I’m looking forward to being there. @katiehobbs, given how badly last week went for you, I hope you find the courage to join me. https://t.co/P0FCvP4M8s — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 18, 2022

The commission had previously attempted to work with PBS to organize a debate between Lake and Hobbs. But Hobbs declined to appear on stage with her Republican opponent.

Last week, Lake's campaign criticized PBS for circumventing the election commission by organizing the Hobbs interview.

"As the CEC's broadcast partner, PBS' actions are a slap in the face to the commissioners of the CEC and a betrayal of their efforts to put on an actual debate," Lake's campaign wrote in a statement.

Lake held a news conference hours after the postponement was announced where she accused PBS and Arizona State University of doing a "backroom deal."

Arizona PBS has been part of ASU since the station launched in 1961.

In a statement, the commission said it was "surprised" that PBS would schedule a separate interview with Hobbs.

Hobbs' campaign had previously suggested conducting separate televised interviews with the two candidates, but the commission rejected that proposal.

Clean Elections has partnered with KAZT/AZTV7 to broadcast our gubernatorial event on Sunday, October 23rd at 5pm. Both campaigns have been informed and additional details for the media and voters on how to watch are forthcoming. — AZ Clean Elections (@AZCCEC) October 18, 2022

