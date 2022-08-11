It's Election Day. Where to vote and how to view results in Arizona

The U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state races, and the Change Voter ID ballot proposal are of particular national interest.

PHOENIX — Welcome to Election Day in Arizona, where control of the U.S. Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly tries to win a full term after nabbing the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in 2018. He faces a tough challenge from Republican Blake Masters.

Meanwhile, Republicans buoyed by redistricting are eying two, possibly three House seats now held by Democrats. And Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump — and who back his unfounded claims that he lost because of election fraud — are hoping to nab the governor’s office, secretary of state and attorney general.

MORE ELECTION NEWS: 12news.com/decision2022

WHERE TO VOTE

Polls close at 7 p.m. Arizona time

HOW ARIZONA VOTES

More than 80% of the state’s voters cast ballots early, either by mail or in person at early voting sites. Some of those mail ballots are dropped off at polling places on Election Day.

Early ballots received up to a few days before Election Day will be counted and released about an hour after polls close; “live” Election Day vote tallies will come in the following hours.

So-called “late-early” votes will wait for tabulation in the coming days, because all require verification that they were signed by valid registered voters before being counted.

DECISION NOTES

AP will tabulate more than 60 contested races in the Arizona general election. U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state and the Change Voter ID ballot proposal are of particular national interest.

Other statewide races include nine ballot measures plus treasurer, public instruction and corporation commission. U.S. House Districts 1 through 7 are contested (Districts 8 and 9 are uncontested) along with more than 40 state legislative races.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a mandatory recount to change the outcome.

In the 2020 general election, the first results came in just after 8 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET), with half of all precincts reporting by 10 p.m. local time (12 a.m. ET).

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2% or if the leading candidate is within 2% of the 50% runoff threshold. AP will revisit those races later in the week to confirm there aren’t enough outstanding votes left to count that could change the outcome.

WHERE TO FIND RESULTS

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on 12news.com, 12News streaming platforms and on the 12News YouTube channel.

Beginning at 9 p.m., tune into 12News on TV for continued election coverage.

