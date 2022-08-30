Arizona voters can create state laws in November to end dark money, ease medical debt and more

Here are 4 things to know about the 10 ballot measures you can vote on.

PHOENIX — There is so much noise surrounding the top statewide races in Arizona that ballot measures can get lost.

Ten ballot measures are up for a vote in November, affecting your voting rights, your voice at the ballot box, your medical bills and much more.

Here are four things you need to know:

1) Voter laws have been an Arizona tradition since statehood

Arizona voters have had the right to make laws at the ballot box since statehood 110 years ago. The ballot measures are brought up by citizens, the Legislature or independent groups and voted on by the people during elections.

One other thing hasn't changed in more than a century.

"Legislators and governors hate it," according to former Democratic Attorney General Terry Goddard. He said legislators have made it harder and harder to put proposed laws on the ballot.

"They prefer to have their own fingers on the switch of power, and they don't like having citizen legislators step in."

2) Why the fourth try was the charm

Goddard should know. He succeeded this year in his fourth try at getting a statewide vote on his Voters Right to Know Act. It would ban so-called dark money in elections.

"It would give the voters of Arizona the right to know the original source of all money spent to influence their vote," Goddard said.

"One of the reasons that ads in politics are so unseemly today is because they're sponsored by dark money. The person who puts on the ad is not accountable in any way for the content of that ad."

3) What are the propositions on the ballot?

The nine other ballot measures that will go to a statewide vote in November affect your vote, your voice, even your medical bills.

Also up for a vote are measures referred to the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The measures prove Goddard's point: They ask citizens to give up some of their rights to make laws at the ballot box.

On voting rights, Republican lawmakers want voters to provide more proof of their identity if they mail in or drop off an early ballot.

On health care, Arizonans' could give themselves greater protections from medical debt.

Voters could create the new position of "lieutenant governor," to run on a two-person ticket with a future candidate for governor.

Proposition 308 (every ballot measure gets a number) would allow undocumented immigrants to pay in-state tuition at Arizona's public universities and community colleges.

4) How to know where your vote goes

Those are just some of the 10 measures on the ballot. Several are complicated. Can voters make sense of them all?

"It's going to be very difficult for whoever is an opponent or proponent to actually get their message," Lorna Romero Ferguson, founder of the consulting firm Elevate Strategies and a former aide to Republican Gov. Jan Brewer and Sen. John McCain.

"Voters are just going to be inundated with information," she said.

You can get detailed information on the ballot measures, along with arguments that have been filed for or against the measures, by going to the secretary of state's website.

The site is still being updated after the Arizona Supreme Court on Friday completed its final review of ballot measures that had been challenged. Some of the ballot measures' language is still being finalized.

A more complete ballot-measure pamphlet will be mailed to voters.

