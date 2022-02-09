Katie Hobbs will not participate in gubernatorial debate with Kari Lake

Hobbs sent a letter to the Arizona Citizen Clean Elections Commission Sunday confirming her decision not to attend.

Democrat Katie Hobbs confirmed Sunday that she will not participate in a televised debate with her opponent in the governor's race, Republican Kari Lake.

The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Hobbs' request to change the debate with Lake into separate interviews with a moderator.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try to persuade Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to participate in the planned Oct. 12 debate by offering minor changes to the format.

President and CEO of the Arizona Broadcasters Association Chris Kline said Hobbs sent a letter to the Arizona Citizen Clean Elections Commission Sunday confirming her decision not to attend.

Hobbs' campaign manager addressed the commission before its decision, pointing to Lake's performance in the raucous June 29 Republican primary debate, which she devolved into the chaos that she said made Arizona the subject of national ridicule.

“I think it’s pretty clear that she only wants to create another spectacle like we saw in the GOP primary debate,” campaign manager Nicole DeMont said. “But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”

DeMont said that debate was a primary reason for not agreeing to the upcoming debate.

Kline said at this time, the Arizona Broadcasters Association will only proceed with the U.S. Senate debate October, 6. 2022.

The absence of a televised debate during the 2022 election cycle will bring to an end a 20-year tradition in Arizona politics.

Decision 2022