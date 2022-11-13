Sen. Quezada concedes the race for Arizona's state treasurer to Kimberly Yee

Democrat Martín Quezada conceded the race on Sunday morning to Yee, who has so far received the most votes of any candidate in Arizona.

PHOENIX — Arizona's election results are still coming in, but on Sunday morning State Senator Martín Quezada (D) conceded the race for Arizona Treasurer to Kimberly Yee (R).

At the time of Quezada's concession, Yee had received 1,231,409 votes: The most of any candidate in Arizona's 2022 general election. Quezada had received 995,535 votes when he conceded the race.

Quezada made the announcement on Twitter, congratulating Yee on her victory and celebrating her accomplishment as the first Asian-American woman elected to the Arizona legislature.

Treasurer Yee was the only statewide candidate not endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

I usually wait 'til all ballots are counted before ever claiming victory or defeat, but the numbers being what they are, it's certainly appropriate to do so now. 1️⃣/ pic.twitter.com/Mwuw2M8xzE — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) November 13, 2022

The treasurer is the chief banker and investment officer of the state of Arizona, and they're responsible for managing the state's investment portfolio and banking services.

Kimberly Yee (R-Incumbent)

Yee has served as Arizona Treasurer since her election in 2018. Yee previously held a seat in both the State Senate and House, representing districts 20 and 10 respectively.

With a varied background in politics, Yee has held positions like executive fellow for the Office of the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and deputy cabinet secretary for the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Yee was previously in the running for the governor's office, but withdrew in January to focus on her campaign for reelection.

Yee drew some attention to the office in 2021 following her decision to withdraw Arizona's investments in the ice cream company Ben & Jerry's after the company announced it was taking a stand against Israel.

Martín Quezada (D)

Quezada has held a seat in Arizona's State Senate since 2015 when he was elected to represent District 29, which is in central Maricopa County. Quezada has also served as an at-large member of the Pendergast Elementary School District Governing Board.

Quezada also owned his own law firm - the Law Office of Martin J. Quezada, PLLC - and served as a legislative research analyst for the Democratic Caucus of the Arizona State Senate and the Arizona House of Representatives.

Previously, Quezada introduced a bill that would restrict some firearm access following the Uvalde mass shooting that left 21 people dead earlier this year.

