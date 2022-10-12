Early voting starts for the November General Election

PHOENIX — Early voting for the November General Election starts on Wedesday. More than 2 million early ballots have been mailed out, and 12 in-person Vote Centers are open across Maricopa County, election officials announced.
Voters who requested a ballot by mail or are on the Active Early Voting List can expect to see a yellow envelope in their mailbox within a week, the Maricopa County 2022 Election Command Center said.
Voters have several options to return their completed early ballot in their signed and sealed green affidavit envelope:
- By Mail — The recommended deadline to mail back an early ballot is November 1, as Arizona state law requires early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day!
- In Person — Voters can drop off signed early ballot packets at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box. Locations are open October 12-November 4.
You can text "JOIN" to 628-683 or visit BeBallotReady.Vote to track your early ballot during the General Election.
Voters can find a full list of Vote Center locations at BeBallotReady.Vote.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
