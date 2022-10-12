Early voting starts for the November General Election

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 12 for the November General Election. More than 2 million early ballots have already been mailed to voters.

PHOENIX — Early voting for the November General Election starts on Wedesday. More than 2 million early ballots have been mailed out, and 12 in-person Vote Centers are open across Maricopa County, election officials announced.

Voters who requested a ballot by mail or are on the Active Early Voting List can expect to see a yellow envelope in their mailbox within a week, the Maricopa County 2022 Election Command Center said.

Voters have several options to return their completed early ballot in their signed and sealed green affidavit envelope:

By Mail — The recommended deadline to mail back an early ballot is November 1, as Arizona state law requires early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day!

— The recommended deadline to mail back an early ballot is November 1, as Arizona state law requires early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day! In Person — Voters can drop off signed early ballot packets at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box. Locations are open October 12-November 4.

You can text "JOIN" to 628-683 or visit BeBallotReady.Vote to track your early ballot during the General Election.

Voters can find a full list of Vote Center locations at BeBallotReady.Vote.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

And it begins! Today is the first day of early voting and Phil the Ballot could not be more excited! More than 1.9 million ballots are in the mail and on their way to voters that requested them. Track your ballot by texting ‘Join’ to 628-683 or by visiting https://t.co/DnWJeE3O1u pic.twitter.com/Hq1aJ2HjG0 — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) October 12, 2022

