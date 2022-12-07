David Schweikert expected to beat Republican challengers in CD1 race

One of David Schweikert's primary challengers had attempted to attack the congressman's ethical character.

PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. David Schweikert is projected to win the Republican nomination in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

The six-term congressman is vying to fill a seat in a district representing the suburbs north and east of Phoenix. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Schweikert.

As of 9 p.m., Schweikert was ahead by about 7,000 votes against businessman Elijah Norton, who had tried attacking Schweikert during the campaign on past ethical issues.

Earlier this year, Schweikert was fined $125,000 by the Federal Elections Commission for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use.

After Norton attempted to highlight Schweikert's indiscretions, the congressman responded with campaign ads against Norton that have recently gotten Schweikert sued for defamation.

Whoever emerges from the primary will face one of three Democrats — Jevin Hodge, Adam Metzendorf, who works in professional sports management; and write-in candidate Delina DiSanto.

