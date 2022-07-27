Candidate profile: Arizona AG Mark Brnovich faces crowded field in race for US Senate

Mark Brnovich has fallen in several polls in recent months.

PHOENIX — For the past seven years, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has served as the state’s top law enforcement officer.

But the career prosecutor is looking to take his name and accomplishments to Washington D.C. as Arizona’s next senator.

12News made several requests to the Brnovich campaign for an opportunity to interview Brnovich for our story, but our requests were never returned.

Brnovich says if elected he plans to stand up to government overreach and corporations while defending religious freedoms.

Like his Republican competitors in the race for the U.S. Senate primary, one of his top priorities will be immigration and securing the border to stop the flow of illegal migrants into the United States.

According to his campaign, Brnovich has sued the Biden Administration 24 times including filing lawsuits challenging the administration’s initial 100-day pause on deportation, and the halting of the border wall construction.

Recently, Brnovich has looked to reinstate Arizona’s pre-1900 abortion law after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Brnovich faces a crowded field in the race to secure the Republican primary for the chance to face Mark Kelly in the November general election.

Business Jim Lamon, venture capitalist Blake Masters and former Arizona National Guard General Mick McGuire are also hoping to secure a victory in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

For most of the campaign, Brnovich held a strong lead in many polls.

But in recent months he has shifted to third, behind Blake Masters and Jim Lamon, and even fourth in some polls.

His opponents have ramped up aggressive spending in the race.

According to the Federal Elections Commission in the most recent filing period ending in March.

Brnovich had only raised $2.5 million dollars.

That’s compared to Democratic rival Senator Mark Kelly who has raised $38,000,000.

Republican rivals Lamon has raised more than $13,000,000 while Masters has raised more than $4,000,000

The slide for Brnovich came after former President Donald Trump personally endorsed Masters in the race.

The 45th President has openly criticized Brnovich for not doing enough to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election which Trump claims he lost due to widespread voter irregularities.

Trump’s endorsement also emphasizes the stronghold he continues to have on Republicans in key races.

Brnovich was elected as Arizona Attorney General in 2015.

Before being elected, he served as Assistant Attorney General and the head of the Arizona Department of Gaming.

