Blake Masters, Mark Kelly on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

PHOENIX — Earlier in August, the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home to investigate if he took classified records from the White House.

The unprecedented move was part of a months-long investigation on how classified documents ended up in Mar-a-Lago.

"We are a country of laws. Regardless of who you are, or your prior position, whether it's in government or anywhere for that matter, we are all subject to the same rules," Sen. Mark Kelly told KECY TV last week. "This is a Department of Justice Investigation, and I think it's important to let these investigations proceed in accordance with the law. And we will have to see where they decide to take this."

Kelly's challenger for his seat, Blake Masters, called for changes to the FBI in a move he believes is "political persecution."

"It's nakedly partisan, this is obviously partisan. Obviously, they are just trying to take trump off the board for 2024." Masters told 12News.

12News asked Masters if there would be any reason he would support how the FBI and DOJ conducted the search warrant.

"it's almost impossible to imagine," Masters said, "Yeah, in theory, so we will see what happens, but I believe they are going after president trump because they hate him."

Some Republicans around the country are now calling for the FBI to be defunded or dismantled. Masters would not go that far but said changes are needed.

"I think it needs to be radically reformed," Masters said. "There is a role for federal law enforcement. You need a DOJ, and you probably need an FBI, but they cannot be weaponized against conservatives. It needs to follow the rule of law and be neutral."

