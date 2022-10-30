Barack Obama joining Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly at 'Get Out the Vote Rally' in Phoenix on Nov. 2

The former president announced his endorsement for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs on Oct. 20.

PHOENIX —

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Arizona for a "Get Out the Vote Rally" with Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly and Arizona Democrats this week in Phoenix.

The event will be held on Nov. 2 in Phoenix from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at a location to be determined.

Both Kelly and Hobbs will speak at the event as well.

On October 20, the former president announced his endorsement of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for Arizona governor.

In a video posted online, the former president encouraged Arizonans to vote for the current secretary of state who is now vying for governor.

"Democracy itself is on the line and Katie Hobbs is up to the challenge," Obama said in the endorsement video.

