Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs in Arizona's governor race

Hobbs' rival, Republican Kari Lake, got an endorsement from former President Donald Trump earlier during the campaign.

PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's competitive race for governor.

In a video posted online Thursday, the former president encouraged Arizonans to vote for the current secretary of state who is now vying for governor.

"Democracy itself is on the line and Katie Hobbs is up to the challenge," Obama said in the endorsement video.

Obama is not the only former president to endorse a candidate in this year's gubernatorial race.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Kari Lake during the primary before she won her party's nomination.

When you cast your vote this election, it’s not just candidates on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the line and it’s up to us to defend it. pic.twitter.com/1mI6DO1R70 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 20, 2022

Obama notably endorsed David Garcia, the Democratic candidate in Arizona's 2018 governor race, who ended up losing to Gov. Doug Ducey.

Arizona has not elected a Democratic governor since 2006, but multiple Democrats have won competitive statewide races in recent years.

Various polls have shown Hobbs and Lake in a close race to become Arizona's next top-elected official.

The race has gotten particularly heated in recent weeks after Hobbs refused to debate her opponent, which resulted in a debacle between PBS and the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

DECISION 2022

Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections. Here's everything you need to know leading up to election night.

