What to do if your ballot was rejected

Ballot curing in Maricopa County ends at 5 p.m., Nov. 16.

PHOENIX — Was your ballot rejected?

It can happen for a variety of reasons including no signature or a questioned signature. And if you aren't signed up for ballot tracking, you might not know your ballot was rejected.

First, check your ballot status through your local county elections website. Depending on your county, you might be able to cure your ballot over the phone.

Maricopa County

If it happens to you and you are in Maricopa County, follow these steps:

Check your ballot status here: beballotready.vote

If your ballot was rejected, contact the county recorder's office by texting the word ‘Maricopa’ to 28683 OR by calling 602-506-1511

Once the issue is resolved, your ballot status should show an update within about 72 hours

Pima County

If it happens to you and you are in Pima County, follow these steps:

Check your ballot status here: recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/BallotInfo

If your ballot has any issues, call the county recorder: (520) 724-4330

