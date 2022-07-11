Kelly or Masters? Arizona's Senate race too close to call

Mark Kelly leads by approximately 218,000 votes but it could still be a few days before all ballots are counted.

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for U.S. Senate is too close to call.

It's one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate.

As of 12:30 a.m., the race is too close to call.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, elected to finish the late John McCain’s last term and running for reelection, is among the most vulnerable members of the Senate.

Republican candidate Blake Masters, an ally and protégé of billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, endeared himself to many GOP primary voters with his penchant for provocation and contrarian thinking. But since then, he has struggled to redefine his image for the more moderate swing voters needed to win.

