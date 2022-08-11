Arizona's secretary of state race is too close to call

As Arizona's second-in-command elected official, the secretary of state is responsible for certifying elections and keeping the state's official records.

PHOENIX — As of 11:05 p.m. Tuesday night, Arizona's race for secretary of state between Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem is too close to call.

Fontes was ahead by about 214,000 votes over Finchem by early Wednesday morning.

As Arizona's second-in-command elected official, the secretary of state is responsible for certifying elections and keeping the state's official records. Given that Arizona is one of five states that does not have a lieutenant governor, the secretary of state serves as acting governor when the governor is out of state.

Fontes is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and an attorney in the Arizona area. He previously served as Maricopa County Recorder during the 2020 election.

Finchem is a member of the Arizona House of Representatives and currently represents District 11.

Finchem previously worked for Kalamazoo, Michigan's department of public safety as a firefighter, paramedic, and public safety officer before moving to Arizona after his retirement.

