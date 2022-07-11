x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Decision 2022

Lake or Hobbs? Arizona's race for governor is too close to call

Katie Hobbs leads Kari Lake by approximately 152,000 votes but it could still a few days before all ballots are counted.

More Videos

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs.

As of 12:30 a.m, the race is too close to call.

RELATED: Candidate profile: Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor

RELATED: Candidate profile: Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor

Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021.

“Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth, courage, and integrity back to the state capitol," Lake says about her plans.

Hobbs, the state’s current top elections official, announced her candidacy for the state’s top-elected position in June 2021.

“It’s about getting the job done,” Hobbs said.

It’s been the 2020 election that’s kept Hobbs in front of the camera after conspiracy theories and a partisan election review made headlines.

MORE: Latest election headlines

MORE: Latest election results

Decision 2022

Track all of our current updates with the upcoming elections in Arizona on our 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.

Before You Leave, Check This Out