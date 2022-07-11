Lake or Hobbs? Arizona's race for governor is too close to call

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs.
As of 12:30 a.m, the race is too close to call.
Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021.
“Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth, courage, and integrity back to the state capitol," Lake says about her plans.
Hobbs, the state’s current top elections official, announced her candidacy for the state’s top-elected position in June 2021.
“It’s about getting the job done,” Hobbs said.
It’s been the 2020 election that’s kept Hobbs in front of the camera after conspiracy theories and a partisan election review made headlines.
MORE: Latest election results
Decision 2022
Track all of our current updates with the upcoming elections in Arizona on our 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.