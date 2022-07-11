Lake or Hobbs? Arizona's race for governor is too close to call

Katie Hobbs leads Kari Lake by approximately 152,000 votes but it could still a few days before all ballots are counted.

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs.

As of 12:30 a.m, the race is too close to call.

Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021.

“Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth, courage, and integrity back to the state capitol," Lake says about her plans.

Hobbs, the state’s current top elections official, announced her candidacy for the state’s top-elected position in June 2021.

“It’s about getting the job done,” Hobbs said.

It’s been the 2020 election that’s kept Hobbs in front of the camera after conspiracy theories and a partisan election review made headlines.

Decision 2022