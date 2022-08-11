Arizona's race for attorney general is too close to call

One of the central concerns of the race has been how the incoming attorney general will handle Arizona's complicated relationship with abortion law.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — With one candidate ahead by about 143,000 votes as of early Wednesday morning, the race for Arizona's attorney general is too close to call.

Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abraham Hamadeh are both vying for the job of chief legal officer for the state of Arizona and the head of the Arizona Department of Law. The Attorney general is responsible for representing the state in civil suits and providing legal advice to state agencies and officials.

Mayes was ahead by about 10 percentage points as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning According to the Associated Press, nearly 51% of votes had been counted by Tuesday night.

One of the central concerns of the race has been how the incoming attorney general will handle Arizona's complicated relationship with abortion law in the wake of the overturning of Roe V. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mayes is an attorney in the Phoenix area who previously served on the Arizona Corporation Commission as a Republican from 2003 to 2011. Much of her campaign has hinged on the difference in experience between her and her opponent.

Hamadeh, an Army reserve officer and former county prosecutor, has tried to present himself as the "law-and-order" candidate to replace Mark Brnovich.

Decision 2022