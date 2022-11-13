Top official says Maricopa County vote count will end this week. What that means for the candidates

Monday's ballot counts could determine who the next governor will be.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Monday night could decide who Arizona's next governor will be.

Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates said on "Sunday Square Off" Sunday morning that all of the county's remaining 190,000 ballots would be counted by the end of this week. The County Board oversees elections.

But it's the Maricopa ballot count being reported in the 6 p.m. hour on Monday that will tell us whether Republican Kari Lake can catch up to her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs.

Before Sunday's 98,000 ballot drop from Maricopa County, Hobbs had a 1.6-percentage point lead over Lake, 50.8 percent to 49.2 percent. In terms of votes, Hobbs was up by 36,186.

But with Lake receiving 55% of the votes in Maricopa County Sunday night, Hobbs' statewide lead shrunk to about 26,000 votes.

BALLOT UPDATE Maricopa County posts 98,000 ballots. #AZGOV race tightens:

▶️@KariLake w 55% nets a gain of 8,911 votes.

▶️@KatieHobbs w 45% lead shrinks to 26,011

▶️MariCo has 85K-95K remaining ballots. Statewide est. 170K

Overall:

Hobbs 50.5%

Lake 49.5% — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 14, 2022

Party registration data indicates that about 40 percent of the votes were cast by Republicans.

Partisan breakdown of 170,884 MariCo ballots.

This is not perfect because there were no early vote map postings on 11/9. I used 32% of the ballots between 11/8 and 11/10 maps, because 68% of those have been counted. pic.twitter.com/G4YfsH9tvr — jamal james (@Jamal___James) November 13, 2022

But to date, the statewide Trump-endorsed ticket, led by Lake, has underperformed its Democratic opponents in Maricopa County.

DATA POINTS This is a big whoa. Maricopa County accounts for 60+% of total AZ vote. Cumulative vote:

Mitchell (R) 675,006

Lake (R) 651,156

▶️Mitchell (1st election but cousin of longtime news anchor) is outperforming Lake (longtime news anchor) by 24,000 votes. https://t.co/tT00dLEn1L — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 13, 2022

In an unusual turnabout, the top Republican vote-getter in Maricopa County is farther down the ballot: County Attorney Rachel Mitchell leads Lake by 24,000 votes.

This is Mitchell's first run for elected office. Lake was on TV in the Phoenix market for 25 years.

Maricopa County voters cast 6 in every 10 ballots in Arizona elections.

Winning statewide office without winning Maricopa is exceedingly rare.

Sunday Square Off