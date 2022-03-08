Arizona primary election: Here are the races that are too close to call

A day after the Arizona primary election, votes continue to be counted. While most races are already decided, some are still too close to call.

PHOENIX — The votes have been cast and the polls have been closed. The next task is to collect the ballots and finalize all of the votes for the various races.

While a number of races have been decided, there are still a few that are too close to call. Here's a breakdown of the races still looking for a winner:

Arizona Governor (GOP)

With 80 percent reporting, Kari Lake holds a slim lead over Karrin Taylor Robson. Only a couple of percentage points and 12,000 votes separate the two as they fight for the Republican pick for governor.

Arizona Secretary of State (DEM)

The Democrat side of the secretary of state is still too close to call. As of Wednesday morning, Adrian Fontes held a slim lead over Reginald Bolding.

Arizona Attorney General (GOP)

Abraham Hamadeh holds a lead over Rodney Glassman with 80 percent of the precincts reporting on Wednesday.

U.S. Congress (GOP) | District 2

Eli Crane is in front of Walter Blackman 34 percent to 24 percent, as 79 percent of precincts were reported Wednesday morning.

State Senator (GOP) | District 1

Ken Bennett and Steve Zipperman are in a virtual dead heat with 76 percent of precincts reporting.

State House (GOP) | District 2

Justin Wilmeth and Christian Lamar are only separated by a couple of percentage points with 81 percent of precincts reporting.

State House (GOP) | District 4

Maria Syms and Matt Gress are deadlocked at 25 percent Wednesday morning with 81 percent reporting.

State House (DEM) | District 6

Mae Peshlakai holds a slim lead over Myron Tsosie with 86 percent of the precincts reporting.

For the rest of the hotly-contested races in the Arizona primary, please visit 12news.com/elections.

