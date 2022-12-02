Arizona elections director urging investigation into Cochise County's refusal to certify election

A letter urges an investigation into "potential violations of Arizona law" after Board supervisors "knowingly refusing to comply with Arizona’s law."

PHOENIX — Arizona's Secretary of State's office wants an investigation into two Cochise County supervisors after they refused to certify November's election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count -- a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state's top election official.

A letter signed by State Elections Director Kori Lorick on Friday urges Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre to investigate "potential violations of Arizona law committed by Cochise County Board of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd for knowingly refusing to comply with Arizona’s law that required them to canvass Cochise County’s 2022 General Election by November 28."

The Board did certify results Thursday after a days-long legal battle that ended with a judge ordering the county to canvass the election.

The letter goes on to say in part:

"(The) Board of Supervisors has a non-discretionary duty to canvass the returns as provided by the County Recorder or other officer in charge of elections and has no authority to change vote totals or reject the election results."

The letter says the Secretary of State’s Office responded to "extensive questions from the Board members about election equipment and the certification process."

"Supervisors Crosby and Judd knew they had a statutory requirement to canvass the election by November 28, but instead chose to act in violation of the law, putting false election narratives ahead of Cochise County’s voters."

Read the full letter below:

Arizona Politics