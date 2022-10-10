Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District

The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!

New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District.

The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in Maricopa County and is centered around Tempe.

The Associated Press called the race for Stanton at 8:26 p.m. Friday. At the time Stanton held a 30,740 lead over his competitor.

BREAKING: Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District. #APracecall at 8:26 p.m. MST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 12, 2022

Greg Stanton (D-Incumbent)

Congressman Greg Stanton is a Democrat currently representing Arizona's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office in January 2019 and was appointed to the Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Judiciary in his first term in office.

Stanton previously served as the mayor of Phoenix from 2012 to 2018 and was a member of the Phoenix City Council from 2000 to 2009.

Stanton voted for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Equality Act and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

