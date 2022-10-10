x
Ruben Gallego wins 3rd Congressional District

Recent redistricting meant new names were vying to represent numerous Arizona districts, including in the state's 3rd Congressional District.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!

New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 3rd Congressional District.

The district includes the southeastern area of Arizona and extends up to Buckeye.

Democrat Ruben Gallego was declared the projected winner Tuesday night by the Associated Press. By 9 p.m., Gallego was ahead of his competitor by more than 40,000 votes. 

Gallego is a Democrat currently representing Arizona's 7th District. Gallego was elected chairman of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples in the 116th Congress.

Gallego, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, assumed office in January 2015.

During the 117th Congress, Gallego voted for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, as well as the Equality Act, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, and for the impeachment of Trump.

You can click here to visit Gallego's campaign website.

