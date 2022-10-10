Schweikert vs. Hodge: Who won Arizona's 1st Congressional District's 2022 election?

Recent redistricting meant new names were vying to represent numerous Arizona districts, including in the state's 1st Congressional District.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican David Schweikert has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

The district makes up part of Maricopa County, including most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.

Congressman Schweikert is a Republican currently representing Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, but ran for the 1st District due to redistricting. He has served four terms in the United States Congress, holding seats on the Ways and Means Committee and the Financial Services Committee.

Schweikert was elected in 2013, and previously represented Arizona's 5th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013.

Schweikert voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, as well as the Equality Act. Schweikert did, however, vote for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

Jevin Hodge (D)

Hodge, a Tempe native, announced on Twitter that he would be running for election in May 2021.

Hodge has not held public office before but has worked as the national engagement director for LINK Strategic Partners and as chair of the Booker T. Washington Child Development Center.

On his campaign website, Hodge lists the protection of voting rights as one of his primary issues, alongside increased funding for public schools and healthcare.

You can click here to visit Hodge's campaign website.

