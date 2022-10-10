Eli Crane is the projected winner for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

Recent redistricting meant new names were vying to represent numerous Arizona districts, including in the state's 2nd Congressional District.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!

The district is the 11th largest district in the country. It includes the Navajo Nation, the Hopi reservation and the Gila River Indian Community. About 25% of its population is Native American.

Republican Eli Crane was declared the projected winner Thursday night by the Associated Press. By 9 p.m., Crane was ahead of his competitor by more than 22,000 votes.

Eli Crane (R)

Eli Crane, a veteran of the United States Navy, will be running to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District in the 2022 Republican primary election.

Crane has received an endorsement from State Senator Wendy Rogers.

In his responses to Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey, Crane described himself as "an America First candidate who is pro-life, pro-second amendment, and has the courage to take a stand against cancel culture and the radical left."

