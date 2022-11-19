Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues

In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer for the issues voters experienced while voting.

The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day.

The letter says, "These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa County's lawful compliance with Arizona election law."

According to Maricopa County election officials, a total of 60 voting locations experienced issues with the tabulators printer settings on Election Day.

The county says the machines were tested on Nov. 7 with no apparent problems but the issue started shortly into Election Day.

"Election workers report that despite the successful testing the night before, the tabulators began experiencing problems reading ballots printed by the BOD printers within the first thirty minutes of voting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022," the letter said.

The unit says due to the plethora of reports from workers, observers and voters, along with the county's admission that there were widespread problems they are requesting further details. They are asking for:

The voting locations that had problems with either ballot-on-demand (BOD) printers or tabulation The specific problems at each voting location Any other issues related to BOD printers and/or tabulators A comprehensive log of all changes to the BOD printer configuration settings Maricopa County's standards for the BOD configuration settings as specified in internal technical specifications and/or manufacturer technical specifications The precise time the non-uniform printer configuration settings were found to be the root cause of the problem The method used to update or reconfigure the printer configuration settings at each voting location and when did they make the changes at each voting location

Maricopa County is also being asked to provide a detailed report on how poll workers had been trained on "check-out procedures" and a copy of each voting location's Official Ballot Report, including any discrepancies and explanations.

The attorney general's office asked that Maricopa County respond to their requests before they submit its official canvass to the Secretary of State, which must occur on or before November 28.

