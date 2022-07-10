Ballot proposition 211 passes, setting limits on dark money use in campaigns

The proposition, which passed with overwhelming support, requires campaigns that spend over $50,000 to disclose the names of those who donated over $5,000.

This year, voters had 10 propositions on the ballots that they could vote into law. Proposition 211, which aimed to shine a light on the dark money being contributed to political campaigns, passed with overwhelming support.

So-called dark money is political spending on advertising in Arizona. Under Arizona's current laws, campaign contributions can stay anonymous, allowing large amounts of money to be used for influencing elections.

Under the new law, campaigns that spend more than $50,000 on media for statewide campaigns or $25,000 in other campaigns are required to identify donors who contribute more than $5,000 in aggregate.

Candidates who violate that requirement could face harsh penalties.

It's an undertaking years in the making as the bi-partisan Stop Dark Money coalition has pushed to get this proposition on the ballot.

"Arizona wants transparency. They wanted it for a long time. The challenge was getting on the ballot," said Outlier CEO and Founder David Tedesco, who serves as co-chair of the coalition. "Once we were there, we proved that they overwhelmingly favor it. Almost 75%, three-in-four people."

Former Democratic Attorney General Terry Goddard said that the change has been a long time coming, and it's a change that was entirely driven by the people of Arizona.

"Let me just emphasize that this is a homegrown product of support where Arizona has the financing behind it. We operate it on something of a shoestring, but we got it done," Goddard explained. "The folks behind it were Arizona citizens, Arizona businesses. And I think that's important."

The law will take effect once the election is certified by the governor and secretary of state. From there, candidates and campaigns will have two years to adjust as the changes are put in place for the next election cycle.

Tedesco and Goddard hope it will make us a model for other states.

