Top Republicans file to extend polling hours in Maricopa County

Republican lawyers have gone to court to extend the close of voting by three hours tonight.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Republican lawyers have filed a motion to extend polling hours in Maricopa County by three hours following issues with vote tabulation earlier in the day.

If the motion passes, polls in Arizona would be open until 10 p.m. local time. It would also suspend the public release of any tabulated early ballot returns in Maricopa County until 11:00 p.m.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted the announcement at 4:48 p.m. and said the following:

“The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues. The widespread issues – in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs – are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day. We have dozens of attorneys and thousands of volunteers on the ground working to solve this issue and ensure that Arizona voters have the chance to make their voices heard.”

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Although Katie Hobbs is the secretary of state, she is not directly administering the Maricopa County election. Arizona uses a decentralized election system, meaning each County is responsible for conducting its own election.

And in Maricopa County, 4 of the 5 members of the Board of Supervisors who oversee elections are Republicans.

The motion demands that voting hours in Arizona be extended until 10 p.m., and that the public release of tabulated early ballot returns in Maricopa County be suspended until 11 p.m.

The issue in question was the result of printer errors in some Vote Centers resulting in tabulation machines not working. The error didn't cause ballots to be misread, and other methods were made available for voters to return their ballots.

In 2016, the Arizona Democratic Party attempted to get the courts to keep the polls open longer due to Election Day issues. But a judge denied the plaintiff's request.

Maricopa County spokesperson tells me their attorneys are reviewing this emergency motion. I’m told they’ll extend poll hours if a judge orders them to. @12News https://t.co/tXKohpn6DZ — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) November 9, 2022

Decision 2022