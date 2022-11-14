Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say

The Yes on 308 Coalition is gathering in Phoenix to celebrate the likely passing of the ballot initiative. At the time of writing, AP hasn't called the race.

PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students.

Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a growing lead with 1,174,036 "Yes" votes to 1,112,872 votes for "No."

The Yes on 308 Coalition is hosting a virtual briefing to declare victory for the initiative.

Prop. 308 would allow in-state tuition at Arizona public colleges and universities for anyone who graduated from an Arizona public high school and spent at least two years at an Arizona school, regardless of immigration status.

The proposition would also make these students eligible for financial aid at state universities and community colleges.

If the initiative passes, more than 3,600 Arizona students would now benefit from cheaper in-state tuition, the coalition says.

