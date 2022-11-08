Arizona election results: Prop 209 predatory debt collection protection passes; Prop 128 invalid measures fails

There were 10 propositions on Arizona's ballot.

PHOENIX — There were 10 ballot propositions that voters got to decide which, if any, should be codified into law.

The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status and decreasing medical debt interest rates.

The description of each proposition uses approved language from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

Here's a look at the election results for each proposition:

Editor's note: Elections officials are still in the process of counting ballots and it could take days to get full results.

Proposition 308: Classification of students for tuition purposes

The law would allow Arizona students, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for financial aid at state universities and community colleges and in-state tuition if they graduated from and attended a public or private high school, or home school equivalent, for two years in Arizona.

>> Results pending

Proposition 309: Voter identification

The law would require voters to write their birthdate, government-issued identification number, and a signature on a concealed early ballot affidavit; require photo identification to vote in-person; and require the Arizona department of transportation to provide without charge a nonoperating identification license to individuals who request one for voting purposes.

>> Results pending

Proposition 310: Taxation benefiting fire districts

The law would establish a fire district safety fund to be funded via an increase of one-tenth of one percent to the state's transaction privilege (sales) and use tax from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2042.

>> Results pending

Proposition 209: Predatory debt collection protection

The law would reduce maximum interest rates on medical debt from 10% to 3% annually; increase the number of certain assets exempt from debt collection; annually adjust exemptions for inflation beginning 2024; and allow courts to reduce the amount of disposable

>> This was approved

Proposition 211: Money used for political campaign media spending

The law would require entities and persons spending over $50,000 on statewide campaigns or $25,000 on other campaigns, not including personal monies and business income, to disclose the original donor of contributions over $5,000; and create additional reporting and enforcement provisions.

>> This was approved

Proposition 128: Legislature initiative and referendum

The constitutional amendment would allow the legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative or referendum measure enacted by the people of Arizona if the measure is found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language by the Arizona or United States Supreme Court.

>> This did NOT pass

Proposition 129: Legislature initiative measures

The constitutional amendment would limit an initiative measure to a single subject and require that subject to be expressed in the title of the initiative measure.

>> Results pending

Proposition 130: Property tax exemptions

The constitutional amendment would consolidate four sections of the constitution regarding property tax exemptions into a single section; remove the constitutional determinations of the amounts of certain property tax exemptions; and allow property tax exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows, and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents.

>> Results pending

Proposition 131: New executive officer position

The constitutional amendment would create a new executive officer who would be elected on a joint ticket with the Governor and succeed to the office of Governor in the event of the Governor's death, removal from office, or disability to discharge the duties of the office.

>> Results pending

Proposition 132: Legislature initiative and referendum measures

The constitutional amendment would require that an initiative or referendum to approve a tax receives sixty percent of the votes cast to become law.

>> Results pending