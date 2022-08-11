Answering your questions about Arizona's 2022 election

We're answering your questions about ballots, tabulators and other things election.

ARIZONA, USA — After months of primaries and campaign events, Election Day is happening in Arizona.

The midterm election will determine the balance of power in our nation and right here in our state.

12News has already received numerous questions about voting procedures today. Here are our answers.

Q: What do I do when a tabulator doesn't read my ballot?

If a tabulator at your vote center malfunctions, officials say you can cast your vote in three different ways, including:

Staying at the vote center and waiting for the tabulator to come back online Placing your ballot in a secure drop box Head to another nearby vote center

If you’re at a polling place experiencing an issue with a tabulator, you have three options & your vote will be counted in each. 1) stay where you are and wait for tabulator to come online 2) drop your ballot in the secure slot (door 3) on tabulator 3) go to a nearby vote center — Bill Gates (@billgatesaz) November 8, 2022

Where can I vote?

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open through 7 p.m.

