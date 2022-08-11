Answering your questions about Arizona's 2022 election

ARIZONA, USA — After months of primaries and campaign events, Election Day is happening in Arizona.
The midterm election will determine the balance of power in our nation and right here in our state.
12News has already received numerous questions about voting procedures today. Here are our answers.
Q: What do I do when a tabulator doesn't read my ballot?
If a tabulator at your vote center malfunctions, officials say you can cast your vote in three different ways, including:
- Staying at the vote center and waiting for the tabulator to come back online
- Placing your ballot in a secure drop box
- Head to another nearby vote center
Where can I vote?
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open through 7 p.m.
- Maricopa County: Search for a polling location near you here
- Pima County: Find a polling location near you
- Statewide: Find a polling place
Decision 2022
Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections. Here's everything you need to know leading up to election night.
