Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show

Arizona's 5th Congressional District encompasses portions of the East Valley. Republican Andy Biggs has represented this area since 2017.

PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show.

Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year.

Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions of Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, Apache Junction, and Mesa.

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon in favor of Biggs, who was ahead by about 38,000 votes.

Here's what you need to know about the three candidates:

Andy Biggs (R-Incumbent)

Biggs has represented Arizona in Congress since he was first elected in 2016. Before that, the Republican served in the Arizona Legislature for several years.

A former attorney who got into politics after winning $10 million in the American Family Publishers sweepstakes, Biggs has had a decades-long career in Arizona politics.

Biggs has come under scrutiny in recent years for his role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and for allegations he helped plan the Jan. 6 “Stop The Steal” rally that led to the insurrection.

Biggs has denied having any connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection and voted against bills to award Congressional gold medals to law enforcement for their responses to the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Javier Ramos (D)

Attorney Javier Ramos grew up in the Valley and hopes his deep roots in Arizona will resonate with voters.

Ramos has criticized Biggs' alleged connections with the events on Jan. 6 and the congressmen's voting record.

If elected, Ramos has said his priorities would be to protect reproductive rights, create more voter protections, and guarantee a better water supply for Arizona.

Clint Smith (I)

Attorney Clint Smith is one of the few congressional candidates running as an independent politician this year.

A former Republican, Smith has said he hopes he'll appeal to moderate voters who have been turned off by Biggs.

Smith supports providing more resources to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and protecting reproductive rights.

