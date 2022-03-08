Associated Press: Hamadeh projected to win GOP primary for attorney general

The Associated Press has declared Abraham Hamadeh as the projected winner of a Republican primary that included six candidates on the ballot.

PHOENIX — Republican Abraham Hamadeh is expected to be declared the winner of a competitive primary race for Arizona's next attorney general.

As of Wednesday morning, Hamadeh was leading in the tabulation numbers released by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office and the Associated Press called the race in his favor.

Republican voters had six candidates to pick from on their primary ballot this year and Hamadeh appears to have defeated their competitors to have a chance to go up against Democrat Kris Mayes in the general election.

Whoever wins in November's general election will replace outgoing Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The attorney general is considered the top prosecutor in Arizona and is responsible for overseeing several law enforcement matters throughout the state.

The office conducts criminal investigations, represents the state in court for civil lawsuits, and writes legal opinions on behalf of public officials.

