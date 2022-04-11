Lake, Hobbs among top Arizona candidates making final campaign stops ahead of Election Day

Two parties, two strategies, one goal - win on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Polls show tight races for many of the top elected positions in Arizona.



With less than four days from election days, both Democrats and Republicans spent Friday making one last pitch to voters and trying to motivate them to get out and vote.



Republicans continued their strategy of campaigning as a single block. Candidates Lake, Masters, Hamadeh, and Finchem, all went to the southern border together to focus on illegal immigration.



The group stayed together to rally in Phoenix in the evening in front of hundreds of loyal supporters.



Democrats brought out the star power.



Katie Hobbs and Sen. Mark Kelly were joined by Camila Cabello in south Phoenix.



The two stars encouraged everyone to vote and to convince others to get to the polls.



Washington and Kelly continued campaigning together at another rally in downtown Phoenix with the same message.



With polls showing such tight races, get-out-the-vote efforts can make the difference. Republicans and Democrats hope their respective candidates' machines are up to the task to push them over the finish line.

