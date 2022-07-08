63,000 Pinal County voters got the wrong early ballot. Here's what they need to know

The mistake affects more than half of all early ballots mailed out. The county blames “human errors” for the mistakes.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — If you’re a registered early voter in Pinal County, chances are that the ballot mailed to you this past week is wrong.

Up to 63,000 early ballots - more than half of all ballots mailed out - either list the wrong municipal elections for the voter’s jurisdiction or they’re missing the municipal races entirely, according to county spokesman James Daniels.

Elections on the ballot for federal, statewide, legislative and county offices aren’t affected.

The county blames “human errors” for the mistakes.

“We have been working hand in hand with the Secretary of State's Office since these errors were identified, and we are very grateful for their continued support,” Daniels said via email Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told 12 News that Pinal County alerted their office to the mistakes on the municipal portion of ballots on Thursday evening.

“The Secretary of State’s Office is not involved with a county’s creation or proofing of ballots for local contests,” Hobbs spokeswoman Sophia Solis said.

“We want to ensure that all eligible voters have an accurate and secure voting experience this election cycle, and will continue to support Pinal County to ensure this happens.”

Apache Junction Mayor Chip Wilson told the Arizona Republic, "It is not only screwed up a little bit - it is screwed up majorly."

Tiffany Shedd, an Eloy resident and Republican candidate for attorney general, told 12 News she knew something was wrong as far back as the beginning of June.

Her family’s new voter ID cards listed the address for their Eloy farm as Casa Grande.

“We were worried we would be in the wrong election precinct because it changed our physical location,” she said via text Saturday. “We have never had a Casa Grande address.”

When their early ballots arrived, the Casa Grande municipal election was on it, even though the Shedds don’t live in Casa Grande.

Shedd said her husband and children had warned the county recorder’s office about the address problem back in early June, but nothing was done.

“I didn’t know it would be this bad, but I don’t understand why it didn’t throw up a flag or why they were so stubborn about correcting (the address),” Shedd said.

“We really just thought it was a simple mistake and they would correct it… They told us that it is the software, and it would not allow them to correct the address.”

Shedd provided a copy of the elections complaint she filed on June 29 with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Two distinct groups of Pinal County voters are affected. Here’s what they need to know:

46,000 voters who live within city or town limits in these seven municipalities are affected: Apache Junction (Pinal County portion), Casa Grande, Eloy, Maricopa, Mammoth, Queen Creek (Pinal County portion) and Superior.

The city and town contests in the seven municipalities are now all-mail ballot elections.

Every registered voter will be sent a supplemental ballot for the local elections. The ballot must be returned by mail or via drop box. Voters can’t cast ballots in person for these local races.

Voters in the seven municipalities can still use the original ballot for federal, state, legislative and county contests.

In-person voters on Election Day can cast a ballot only for the federal, state, legislative and county contests.

Daniels said it would be a few days before the county knows the cost of sending replacement ballots to the 46,000 early voters in the seven municipalities, plus all the registered voters in those locations who didn’t request an early ballot.

There were also 17,000 voters outside of city and town limits, like the Shedds, who mistakenly received city and town contests on their ballots.

Voters in these areas won’t receive new ballots. They can fill out the federal, state, legislative and county contests on their ballots. Any votes cast in the city and town elections won’t be counted.

