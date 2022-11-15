Arizona’s legislative makeup in both chambers appears it will not change.

PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state.

But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban

Here are 5 takeaways from Arizona's election outcomes:

1. A Republican rising star?

In Southern Arizona, Republican newcomer Juan Ciscomani of Tucson won a Congressional seat against a very formidable opponent, Democrat Kirsten Engel. Engel, an environmental attorney and former state legislator, had strong grassroots support but fell just short. As of late Tuesday, Ciscomani was leading by just more than 3,000 votes. Ciscomani is an immigrant from Mexico and U of A graduate. He was a senior advisor to Gov. Doug Ducey and vice chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission.

The pickup by Republicans, along with a second flipped congressional seat, means Arizona’s congressional delegation has flipped. Republicans will have now have six Republicans versus three Democrats representing Arizona in Congress.

2. Voters reject abortion ban sponsor Barto

A key race that attracted plenty of attention in northeast Phoenix appears over. Republican Sen. Nancy Barto, known most recently for sponsoring Arizona’s abortion ban, will lose to school teacher and legislator Christine Marsh (D).

In a statement, Barto congratulated Marsh and said she was pleased the campaign did not get personal, and instead focused on the issues.

3. Republicans will have a majority in state Legislature again

Arizona’s legislative makeup in both chambers appears it will not change. Republicans will once again have a one-vote advantage in both the House and Senate (16-14 in the Senate and 31-29 in the House).

Warren Peterson will serve as Senate President. He supported the partisan audit of the 2020 election. House Republicans voted for Rep. Ben Toma to lead them. Toma pushed through universal school vouchers this past session in the final hours.

4. Election deniers appointed to at least two leadership positions

In the State Senate, Wendy Rogers was appointed the Elections Committee Chair. Rogers tops the Anti-Defamation League’s list of most extreme lawmakers in the country. Rogers has also supported White nationalists and spread conspiracy theories about Jan. 6.

Sen. Anthony Kern was appointed as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Kern was also a phony elector in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election and was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

5. Arizona will have a lieutenant governor in 2026

It appears Arizona will have a lieutenant governor beginning in 2026. Proposition 131 was passing by 55% as of Tuesday afternoon. It means the governor will have a replacement in case he or she vacates the office early – 45 of 50 U.S. states have lieutenant governors.

