1-on-1 with Governor-elect Katie Hobbs

Hobbs sat down with Team 12's Tram Mai ahead of her inauguration to discuss what motivated her to run for office and what actions she plans to take

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — On Jan. 2, 2023, Katie Hobbs will officially become Arizona's 24th governor and make history as Arizona's 5th female governor.

Hobbs sat down with Team 12's Tram Mai ahead of her inauguration to discuss what motivated her to run for office and what actions she plans to take.

The border

With Title 42 expected to be lifted next week, 12News asked Hobbs about her plans for the shipping containers Governor Doug Ducey placed along the border.

Hobbs reiterated her stance that containers were a "political stunt" and a waste of taxpayer dollars. Hobbs said it doesn't make sense to keep them there if they're not working.

Kari Lake lawsuit

Arizona's midterm election was nothing if not contentious. Hobbs' Republican opponent for governor, Kari Lake, recently filed a lawsuit to challenge Hobbs' victory. Hobbs said she hoped Lake would take her loss with dignity and put Arizonans first.

What motivated her to run for governor

When asked what motivated her to run for governor, Hobbs said she felt Arizona had become "Ground Zero" for election denialism. Hobbs said she felt so many people were running on the platform to undermine democracy, and she felt she needed to stand up against that.

Education and universal vouchers

On the subject of education and universal vouchers, Hobbs said she's dedicated to what she sees as a 'critical issue." Hobbs said she plans to speak with leaders on both sides of the aisle to negotiate the needs of Arizona's schools.

In November, Hobbs said Governor Ducey extended the support of his office to ensure a smooth transition. Hobbs said Ducey shared some of the lessons he learned as governor and utilizing her time in office to get things done and making sure she carves out time for her family.

Regarding the best advice she's gotten, Hobbs said hiring the right support staff is critical to success. Hobbs said she thinks she hired well in the Secretary of State's office, and that is going to serve her well in the governor's office as well.

Decision 2022