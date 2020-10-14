Court cuts off extension of Arizona voter registration after 2 more days

Appeals court agrees with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that extension was interfering with election. Lower court judge had pushed back deadline until Oct. 23.

PHOENIX — Arizona elections officials must stop accepting new voter registrations within the next two days, under a federal appeals court order Tuesday evening.

Last week, a federal judge in Phoenix had approved an 18-day extension of the state’s voter registration deadline, until Oct. 23.

Judge Steven Logan agreed with voting-rights groups that the pandemic prevented “a portion of the population … from registering to vote, and thus the integrity of the election is undermined in a different way; that portion is going unrepresented.”

But the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who argued that processing the new voter registrations would interfere with the conduct of the general election Nov. 3.

The order does not specify a specific time for voter-registrations to stop, beyond the next two days.