Cochise County woman enters guilty plea to signing dead mothers name to vote in 2020 General Election

A 55-year-old woman pleaded guilty to signing her dead mother's name on an early voting ballot in the 2020 General Election.

Example video title will go here for this video

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Cochise County woman has pleaded guilty to casting a vote in her dead mother's name in the 2020 General Election, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said.

Krista Michelle Conner, 55, entered a guilty plea to one count of attempted illegal voting on Monday in the Cochise County Superior Court.

Conner was previously charged in a felony indictment following allegations that she signed her dead mother's name, Caroline Jeanne Sullivan, on an early ballot envelope. Officials said Sullivan died on Sept. 7, 2020.

Conner will be sentenced on May 16.

Conner's guilty plea comes months after a 70-year-old woman from Lake Havasu City was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for voting with her dead father's name.

A Scottsdale woman also pleaded guilty in February to using her deceased mother's name to illegally vote in the November 2020 elections.

Arizona Politics

Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.