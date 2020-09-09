How to see if your ballot was counted after you vote in the Arizona election

The Arizona Secretary of State's website offers a tool that allows voters to make sure their ballot is counted.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on Oct. 9, 2018.

Over 80% of Arizona residents are signed up to vote by mail, according to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

President Donald Trump has made multiple comments on the legitimacy of vote by mail systems in states, and these comments seem to have resonated with the public. Around 49% of the public reportedly sees voting by mail as vulnerable to significant levels of fraud, according to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Luckily for Arizona, there is a system in place to make sure your vote is counted after you mail it off.

If you go to the Arizona Secretary of State's website, you can find the status of your ballot by entering your name, driver's license number, date of birth, and election information.

Under the "Ballot Detail" section, you'll see when your ballot was turned in and whether your vote was counted.

Voters can also drop it off at one of many early voting locations throughout the Valley. To find out where your polling place is and where you can vote, you can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's Polling Place Finder.

Maricopa County allows another tracking system for it's residents. Citizens in the county can sign up for text notifications, including election deadlines and ballot status.

