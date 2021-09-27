x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

California is now one of several states in the West to mail ballots to every registered voter.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, people wait in line outside a voting center to cast their recall ballots in Huntington Beach, Calif. Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The nation's most populous state mailed everyone a ballot in the two most recent elections due to concerns about voting during the pandemic. Newsom's signature makes that change permanent. Even prior to the pandemic, most Californians were receiving ballots in the mail. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CALIFORNIA, USA — California will mail all registered voters ballots in future elections under legislation signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

His signature makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall. 

California will join other Western states including Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Colorado that already mail every registered voter a ballot. 

The Democratic governor signed 10 other voting-related bills. He crafted his signature as part of a national push by Democrats to expand voting rights and access. 

Republicans have expressed skepticism about the security of mail-in voting, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

RELATED: 'Audit' won't end it: Arizona Republicans plan more hearings, AG will investigate and Cyber Ninjas faces more questions

RELATED: VERIFY: Looking into some of the Arizona audit's claims